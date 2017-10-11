STRANDED Scots passengers are among those being forced to sleep on an airport floor after Ryanair cancelled a number of flights.
Ryanair was forced to cancel 13 flights to or from Edinburgh and Prestwick to locations in France, Spain and Portugal following strike action by French air traffic controllers.
Scots face being stranded for days following the cancellations on Tuesday to or from Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, and Palma, Majorca, in Spain; Porto and Faro in Portugal and Bordeaux in France.
And there was further complaints at the airport at Palma, Majorca when Ryanair security were accused of removing chairs from passengers who have been stranded.
Ryanair, already under fire for a raft of winter cancellations, including suspending flights between Scotland and London this winter, blamed French air strikes, said they tried to find alternative flights and are doing all they can to help people affected.
@Ryanair security removing chairs from passengers who have been at Palma airport for over 13 hours. #palma #delays #awfultreatment pic.twitter.com/MZT2C7Ei8I— william hodge (@bigwul37) October 11, 2017
But hundreds of passengers have taken to sleeping on the floor as flights were cancelled, with passengers at Palma saying they were only offered a bottle of water.
Among travellers stranded at Palma Airport were Tony and Joanne Johnson, due to catch a flight to Manchester which was scrapped last-minute.
@Ryanair 12 hrs, we've been waiting at Palma. No food vouchers, no information, 9hrs from my flight should of left, customer service awful pic.twitter.com/W0xlcmcFN4— Mhairi Hodge (@MhairiHodge) October 11, 2017
“People have slept on the floor, they keep taking chairs away - it’s terrible. No food, no water, nothing," said Mr Johnson.
“At one point they called the police because we were asking questions.”
A statement from Ryanair said: "Due to an unjustified French ATC strike, we regret we have been forced to cancel a number of flights on Tuesday.
"All affected customers have been contacted by email and text message and advised of their options: a full refund, rebooking on to the next available flight or transferring to an alternative flight."
