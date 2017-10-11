A failure to sort out disagreements between London and Edinburgh on Theresa May’s flagship EU Withdrawal Bill would lead to “trench warfare,” Michael Russell, the Scottish Government’s Brexit minister, has warned.
Nicola Sturgeon’s administration believes the legislation is a “power-grab” by Whitehall, insisting, post withdrawal, powers should go straight from Brussels to Holyrood.
The UK Government argues that the powers need to go to Westminster first before being passed to Edinburgh to ensure the integrity of the country’s single market is maintained.
Loading article content
READ MORE: Rift opens up at top of UK Government over contigency funding for "no deal" Brexit
Appearing before the Commons Scottish Affairs Committee, Mr Russells told MPs there should be no imposition from Whitehall but full consent by Holyrood with co-decision-making on post-Brexit frameworks.
Asked by Labour’s Danielle Rowley what would happen if MSPs continued to withhold consent, he said the UK constitution would then be put in a unique circumstance, creating a “real great difficulty” between the governments and the parliaments.
READ MORE: Theresa May is accused of sowing confusion over the UK position on CFP during the post-Brexit transition period
While he noted how getting agreement on the Withdrawal Bill would help smooth the way for consent on subsequent Brexit bills, the minister warned that failure to do so “would frankly start a process which would become more difficult with every single following day…a kind of trench warfare and that’s in nobody’s interest.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?