A WOMAN is on trial accused of murdering her 14-month-old daughter by placing a cushion over her face and shaking her,
Sadia Ahmed, 26, is alleged to have assaulted Inaya Ahmed on April 17, 2016 at the family home in Bernisdale Drive, Drumchapel, Glasgow. The child died three days later in the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.
She is also accused of seizing hold of the baby’s tongue and force feeding her bottles and syringes of milk and, on some occasions when she was asleep, striking her on the head and body and placing a cushion over her face, shouting at her, throwing her into a cot and uttering threats on various occasions between February 12, 2015 and April 16, last year
Ahmed is also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice on various occasions between April 17, last year and February 1, 2017, by threatening to kill 18-year-old Suha Ahmed, presenting a knife at her and demanding she say that Inaya had choked.
Yesterday (Wed) at the High Court in Glasgow Ahmed’s QC Ian Duguid entered not guilty pleas to all charges on her behalf.
