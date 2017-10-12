Wildfires burning through California wine country exploded in size and number on Wednesday as authorities issued new evacuation orders and the death toll climbed to at least 23.

Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes, fuelled by the return of strong winds, that had turned entire Northern California neighbourhoods to ash and destroyed at least 3,500 homes and businesses.

“We are literally looking at explosive vegetation,” said Ken Pimlott, chief of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “It is very dynamic. These fires are changing by the minute in many areas.”

