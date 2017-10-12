Officers were called after a “family dispute” at the home of Harvey Weinstein’s daughter on Wednesday as the scandal surrounding the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul continued.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed they were called to reports of a “disturbance” at the house but said no crime had been committed. Weinstein was not there when officers arrived.

An LAPD spokesman said: “At 10.37am Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of North Kilkea Drive at the house of Harvey Weinstein’s daughter and were there for a disturbance call.

“Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. It was revealed that there was no crime and it was a family dispute. Officers then left the scene.”

Harvey Weinstein apologised for his behaviour following allegations published in the New York Times (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The incident follows a string of sexual harassment allegations being levelled against Weinstein from women who worked with him.

British actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne was the latest star to speak out on Wednesday.

She claimed Weinstein made advances towards her in a hotel room after asking her to kiss another woman.

In a statement posted on Instagram she said she was left feeling “very powerless and scared” when he invited her to his hotel room.

Cara Delevingne has spoken out against Harvey Weinstein (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

She said: “I was so hesitant about speaking out….I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong.

“I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

Spectre actress Lea Seydoux also joined the ranks of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, saying she had to defend herself after the director allegedly jumped on her and tried to kiss her.

The French actress, who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes for Blue Is The Warmest Colour, said the movie mogul stared at her “as if I was a piece of meat”.

Lea Seydoux wrote in the Guardian about her alleged experiences with Weinstein (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Writing in the Guardian, she said: “We were talking on the sofa when he suddenly jumped on me and tried to kiss me. I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him.

“I left his room, thoroughly disgusted. I wasn’t afraid of him, though. Because I knew what kind of man he was all along.”

On Tuesday, Weinstein was accused of rape by three women – claims Weinstein “unequivocally denies” – and his British wife Georgina Chapman announced she was leaving him.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, described the sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein as “repugnant” and “abhorrent” and said on Wednesday that it would be holding a meeting on Saturday to discuss any action to be taken.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) also announced it had suspended his membership, effective immediately.

Rose McGowan, another accuser, called for the board of the Weinstein Company to be dissolved following the allegations against its co-founder.

Rose McGowan believes the Weinstein Company should be dissolved (Tony Di Maio/PA)

The actress, 44, tweeted a link to the campaign on website ipetitions.com and said: “Join me in supporting this important cause at iPetitions. DISSOLVE THE BOARD.”

Over 10,000 signatures had been added to the petition by Thursday.

Meanwhile, stars across Hollywood have continued to condemn Weinstein’s behaviour.

Ewan McGregor said Weinstein was a “bully”, Matt Damon said he had been left “absolutely sick to my stomach” while Ben Affleck added he was “saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades”.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May also spoke out about the scandal on Wednesday.

She said the reports were “deeply concerning” as senior politicians called for Weinstein to be stripped of his CBE.