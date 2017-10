Unreleased material by the late rock superstar Prince has been removed from a vault at his Paisley Park home to the anger of two of his sisters.

The trove, said to include master tapes of unpublished works worth millions of pounds, has reportedly been shipped from the Minnesota complex to a secure site in Los Angeles.

Two of the heirs to Prince’s estate, which is estimated to be worth around 200 million US dollars (£150m), have objected to the move and said they are prepared to take legal action.

