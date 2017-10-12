FORMER England boss Sam Allardyce is one of the bookies' favourites to take over as Scotland manager after the departure of Gordon Strachan.

A survey of current bookies' prices shows that Allardyce is one of the six most fancied candidates for the post with an average price of 10/1.

The favourite is former Manchester United boss David Moyes who is priced at around 2/1 with Malky Mackay currently the Performance Director of the Scottish Football Association just behind on 5/2.

Former Celtic star Paul Lambert is third on the list at 17/2, while Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and former Scotland and Rangers manager Alex McLeish are tied at 19/2.

Ex Hibs boss Alan Stubbs and current Scotland assistant manager Mark McGhee are priced at 20/1.

Allardyce refused to rule out an interest in taking over from Gordon Strachan, before he ended his four-and-a-half reign as Scotland manager which was plunged into  doubt after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Slovenia ended the country’s hopes of reaching next summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Allardyce admitted in July that he would be keen on the prospect of a return to international management after leading Crystal Palace to Premier League safety during his five-month stint at Selhurst Park.

The 62-year-old was controversially sacked just one game and 67 days into his reign as England manager last September after being secretly filmed during a newspaper investigation apparently offering advice on how to get around the FA’s rules on player transfers.