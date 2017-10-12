FIREFIGHTERS and specialist units have been called to Dalmarnock after trains were stopped due to a strong smell of gas.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they were called to the scene shortly before 5pm.
Firefighters are now working alongside specialist teams to identify the problem.
It comes after Scotrail shut off trains running through the East End station.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 4.48pm on Thursday, October 12, to reports of a strong smell of fuel near Dalmarnock Train Station, Glasgow.
“Operations Control immediately mobilised three appliances and an Environmental Protection Unit to the scene and crews will work alongside a scientific advisor.”
Scotrail customers can use their tickets on First Bus services.
This means that commuters visiting Glasgow Central Low Level will be unable to get trains heading east.
The station is the main route for services to Motherwell, Lanark and Coatbridge.
A Scotrail spokesman said: "There have been reports of a smell of gas in the Dalmarnock area.
"We are awaiting the arrival of Scottish Gas Networks on-site to carry out an inspection.
"As a precaution, services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or revised."
A spokeswoman for SGN also confirmed they were called out to Dalmarnock station and said engineers were currently on site and carrying out safety checks.
She was unable to give any more details.
