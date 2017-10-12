A Game of Thrones star has joined the workforce at Glasgow Central station.
Actor Kristian Nairn who plays Hodor delighted fans by playing conductor at the busy rail station during the launch of a new on-board entertainment service Exstream.
Pictured: Actor Kristian Nairn
The service is new for the TransPennine Express (TPE) on their Anglo-Scottish route and will be available for all customers travelling on the route between Glasgow/Edinburgh and Manchester Airport.
Game of Thrones, Coronation Street and Keeping up with the Kardashians are some of the shows available on the service.
Kristian Nairn said: “I was delighted to be able to launch Exstream for TransPennine Express today. After meeting some fantastic people in Glasgow, I managed to sit down on board with a cup of tea and watch the first two episodes of Game of Thrones. It brought back some great memories!
“Now I’m looking forward to my next journey where I can catch up on some shows and films I have missed recently.”
Leo Goodwin, Managing Director of TransPennine Express, said: “We really enjoyed having Kristian launch the new service today. It’s a fantastic milestone for TransPennine Express as we open up a whole world of entertainment for our customers.
