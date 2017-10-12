Firefighters are carrying out "regular site visits" to blocks of flats in the west end of Glasgow over fears about material used on the buildings.

Two properties in Castlebank Drive at the Glasgow Harbour development on the banks of the River Clyde are being checked by firefighters "every four hours".

One resident told the Daily Record: "The cladding in my block and one other has no fire resistance at all.

"We now have two 24-hour fire wardens, four-hourly visits from fire brigade and a huge amount of parking attendants ensuring that access is clear."

They said the roof and lifts of the upmarket properties near Partick are causing concern to firefighters.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service could not confirm how often the properties were checked or if 24-hour fire wardens were employed.

However, Assistant Chief Officer David McGown said two properties identified by Glasgow City Council which required regular visits.

He said: "As part of a package of reassurance measures, firefighters are conducting regular site visits at both these properties. Our community action teams are also offering residents free home fire safety visits.

"I would remind all communities in Scotland that we are here to support them through such visits where firefighters will provide safety advice and guidance on what to do in the event of an emergency."

He added: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service routinely carries out operational intelligence and reassurance visits at high-rise premises for the purposes of checking facilities."

Glasgow City Council confirmed samples of the fabric of the building had been taken.

A spokeswoman said: "There were samples of the building taken last week and we also lettered the owners.

"There has been an amount of ACM found in the building and it is now a matter for the owners of the building and their factor."

Glasgow City Council previously revealed combustible cladding and ACM (aluminium composite material) similar to that used in the Grenfell Tower, had been found on 57 private high rise buildings.

This was reduced to 19 properties after investigations.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart told MSPs a series of enhanced fire safety measures had been put in place at the two buildings.

If there were to be an incident the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) would send an increased response, meanwhile residents have been advised that in the event of a fire they should evacuate the building rather than stay in it.

The buildings' factors have also increased concierge and security staff at the two properties, so there are at least three people on 24 hours a day.

Mr Stewart said that Glasgow City Council (GCC) officials are "clear that the safety of residents in these buildings is a priority"

He added: "GCC see the fire safety measures being taken at present as an interim measure, and will seek to reach agreement with owners and factors on the removal and replacement of the material used in the cladding system.

"They will continue to prioritise any required actions in relation to the two buildings, working collaboratively with owners and factors and the SFRS, to ensure that a satisfactory conclusion is reached.

"GCC will also continue to liaise proactively with residents, owners and factors to offer advice and assistance.

"The Scottish Government will continue to work with the council on this matter and have offered GCC ongoing support."