ELDERLY residents at care homes slated for closure by Bield Housing and Care have been told they have too much room and their services are too high quality, it has emerged.

These are among a list of reasons given by the charity for its decision to exit the care home market. Others cited by senior managers include the cost of complying with regulations, funding shortfalls from councils and the need for more staff to cope with residents who are more frail or have other medical needs.

In a letter sent to residents telling them their homes will close, Bield said the changes were necessary to secure its long term future, as its homes have been loss-making “for a number of years”.

