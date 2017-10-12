Emma Thompson has labelled Harvey Weinstein a “predator” as she compared sexual allegations around the film producer to the Jimmy Savile scandal.

The two-time Oscar winner said the movie mogul was at the top of a ladder of “harassment and belittling” following allegations of rape made by three women in an article in the New Yorker and a string of sexual harassment allegations from women who worked with him.

Thompson, who is said to have threatened to quit a film in 2007 after Weinstein was accused of calling her co-star a “fat pig”, told the BBC’s Newsnight programme: “I don’t think you can describe him as a sex addict. He’s a predator.

Loading article content