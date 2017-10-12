THE Scottish Labour leadership contest has been plunged into a fresh crisis after one of the party’s most senior figures said the election process is being “rigged” to help left-wing candidate Richard Leonard.

Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray called for Labour to re-consider the validity of the members of the Unite trade union who had signed up to vote in the contest in an incendiary letter to the party’s general secretary Brian Roy.

He also said revelations about interim leader Alex Rowley, who was secretly recorded backing Mr Leonard, raised questions over “impartiality” and called on him to be removed as chair of a panel set up to vet new recruits.

Mr Murray wrote: “We are in danger of undoing all the progress we have made in the last year because the defence of the leadership election process is, at best, clumsy and, at worst, being rigged for a particular process.”

A Unite spokesman said: “Ian Murray is wrong. Unite has adhered to the SLP’s rules to the letter, and indeed the general secretary and the party’s legal and governance unit have all confirmed that our affiliated members are valid.

“We urge Mr Murray to take Brian Roy’s advice on this and in doing so withdraw his wrongful accusations about Unite.”

A senior Labour source described the Murray letter as a “massive diversionary smokescreen” created to take attention away from the member recruitment strategy pursued by supporters of the centrist candidate, Anas Sarwar.

The source added: “These are the actions of a crumbling establishment.”

Mr Leonard and Mr Sarwar are embroiled in one of the dirtiest leadership contests in years following former leader Kezia Dugdale’s resignation.

A key flashpoint relates to the party’s decision to allow new members and supporters to join and get a vote in the election.

Three routes were available until Monday of this week: joining as a full member; signing up as a registered supporter; or becoming a supporter through an affiliated trade union.

It was claimed that up to 2,700 members of Unite, Labour’s biggest donor and a Leonard backer, may have signed up through the third method.

However, there was also reported unhappiness about the text message Unite had sent its members that led to the potential sign-ups.

Sarwar supporting Mr Murray, a member of the party’s governing Scottish Executive Committee told Mr Roy: “There is no doubt whatsoever that the way in which Unite has signed up affiliate members to vote in the leadership election is against the rules of the Scottish Labour Party and the process.”

The former shadow Scottish secretary said there are “serious questions” to ask about the Unite sign-up process: “The text clearly failed to ask the recipients if they supported the aims and values of the Labour Party, nor did it ask them to consent for their data to be shared with the party.

“In order for this process to be fair and robust, the party must reconsider whether any sign-ups from this process are valid.”

When the contest began, Mr Rowley said he would not endorse a candidate, but he was covertly recorded by someone expressing support for Mr Leonard as he stood in a queue at the party’s conference in Brighton. The interim leader has also been linked to plots against Dugdale, which he strenuously denies.

Murray wrote: “The additional issue is the sanctity of the newly formed verification panel. It was a good idea for the SEC to initiate this process but it cannot be allowed to continue to function with the Interim Leader of the Scottish Labour party overseeing it given the revelations last week that question both his impartiality and his role in undermining Kezia Dugdale.”

The Murray row is separate from a controversy reported earlier this week by the Herald, over claims that new members had signed up with the same email addresses and mobile phone numbers.

A spokesperson for Scottish Labour said: “Any affiliated or registered supporter would be expected to support the aims and values of the Labour Party. These sign ups are eligible and within the rules of the leadership contest.”

A spokesman for the Sarwar campaign said: “If concerns have been raised about an element of the process, the party has a responsibility to investigate and ensure the same strict rules are followed by all involved.”

A spokesperson for the Leonard campaign said: “Trade unionists have had a direct role in Labour leadership elections for decades but now have to meet higher hurdles than ever before to participate: we welcome their involvement as a means of connecting Scottish Labour to workplaces and communities across the country.”

THE FULL TRANSCRIPT OF IAN MURRAY'S LETTER TO BRIAN ROY:

Dear Brian,

Can I firstly thank you and all the team at HQ for the work you have been doing on yet another leadership election and for all the support at the General Election. It has been a very tough and busy few years where we have seen, every single day, the commitment and passion for the Party by you and your team.

I wanted to write to you formally as a member of the Scottish Executive Committee to share my concerns about the leadership election process. Many members of the party have spoken to me about how frustrated and upset they are that their long-term commitment to the party is being diluted by a process that allows anyone to throw in a few pounds to vote in the leadership election. I fully understand the Registered Supporters process and think a £12 fee is reasonable, but I have become increasingly concerned at the affiliate section of the process.

There is no doubt whatsoever that the way in which Unite has signed up affiliate members to vote in the leadership election is against the rules of the Scottish Labour Party and the process. It is important for all of us, whoever is successful, to be assured that the process is robust, fair and credible. As a member of the SEC and defender of the rules of the party, I think there are serious questions to answer about the sign-up process that Unite has deployed. The text clearly failed to ask the recipients if they supported the aims and values of the Labour Party, nor did it ask them to consent for their data to be shared with the party. In order for this process to be fair and robust, the party must reconsider whether any sign-ups from this process are valid.

The additional issue is the sanctity of the newly formed verification panel. It was a good idea for the SEC to initiate this process but it cannot be allowed to continue to function with the Interim Leader of the Scottish Labour party overseeing it given the revelations last week that questions both his impartiality and his role in undermining Kezia Dugdale.

I take absolutely no pleasure at all in writing to you in these terms but I do think we are in danger of undoing all the progress we have made in the last year because the defence of the leadership election process is, at best, clumsy and, at worst, being rigged for a particular process.

I look forward to these issues being resolved and your response to them.

Best wishes,

Ian Murray MP