DIRECTORS are having to inject cash into Hamilton Academical FC after being hit by an "elaborate fraud" in which it lost a "substanial sum of monies".

The club said they were going through one of the most difficult periods in its history and were working closely with Police Scotland who were conducting a criminal investigation to pursue those individuals responsible.

The club gave no indication how they had been defrauded or how much money was involved, but indicated it was necessary for the board to come up with more funds until the completion of what could be a long and complex fraud investigation.

