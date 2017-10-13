THE BROTHER of former Sunderland, Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes has been banned from being a company director for five years.
Kenneth Moyes, 49, has been disqualified after a probe found he wrongly pocketed a £330,000 “bonus payment” while his business faltered.
Moyes, of Glasgow, had been in charge of Professional Pre Season Tours Ltd, a company specialising in tours for top football clubs including Chelsea and Celtic.
But an investigation by the Insolvency Service found he paid himself the huge bonus just days before the firm went under, cheating the taxman and other creditors out of £270,000.
The business arranged pre-season tours for clubs, including Everton, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Norwich City, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Sheffield Wednesday.
They helped arrange hotel accommodation for players and coaching staff and made travel arrangements.
The company was shutdown in 2014 with assets listed at £132,611 and liabilities to creditors totalling £271,180.
The bulk was owed to HMRC but he also owed £2,590 to the University of Stirling and £1,477 to Glasgow City Council.
Moyes has now been banned from being a company director and cannot take the helm at any other firms until 2022 after investigators ruled he had wrongly taken huge payments out of the business.
Cheryl Lambert, chief investigator at the Insolvency Service, said it was a "cynical attempt to maintain personal wealth."
