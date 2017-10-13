A MEMBER of the gang who murdered schoolboy Kriss Donald has taken the governor of Grampian Prison to court after he had computer equipment and a sex aid taken away from his cell.
Imran Shahid was jailed at the Peterhead prison after killing the 15-year-old in a racially motivated attack in March 2004.
The gang leader, Daanish Zahid, Zeeshan Shahid, and Mohammed Faisal Mustaq abducted Kriss, stabbed him repeatedly then set him alight with petrol leaving him to die in a back lane in a racially motivated murder.
Loading article content
They were all sentenced to life in 2006.
Shahid is back lodged his case against Allister Purdie, the governor of HMP Grampian where he has been serving part of his sentence.
On Thursday he appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to launch the first stage of his fight to get access to a pump he had been using in jail.
He claims prison staff were advised by a medical professional that he needed the device.
Solicitor Ross Fairweather, for the governor, told Sheriff Robert Dickson that the device had been taken away from Shahid because a doctor had queried its need.
Shahid is also challenging a decision to take away an Xbox 360 and about 100 computer games from his cell.
He claims to have bought the gaming device after reading in a magazine that a company could remove its internet capabilities to make it legal to use inside jail.
However, when prison staff were later informed that this process can be reversed all games consoles were confiscated from jails across Scotland.
Shahid wants to prove that his Xbox cannot be used to access the internet. No decision has been made and legal discussions continue.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.