MORE than one million Scots are unable to make everyday trips the rest of the population take for granted because of poor public transport, campaigners have claimed.

A lack of public transport often leaves those without cars isolated and at risk of missing out on essential services and the jobs market.

Sustrans Scotland said up to 20 per cent of neighbourhoods studied were at risk of "transport poverty", predominantly in small towns or accessible - not remote - rural locations.

Research by the charity using data on household income, car availability and access to public transport networks showed that people in areas without cars in areas with low provision of public transport were likely to find it harder to access services or participate in the jobs market.

However in 61 per cent of the worst-affected areas, vital services could nevertheless be reached on bike in ten minutes, or by walking for 30 minutes or less.

The findings are the first of their kind carried out in Scotland.

Sustrans Scotland National Director, John Lauder said: “For many of us, the way we get to the shops, or how we travel to the dentist is something we don’t have to worry about.

“However, for more than 1 million Scots, these every day trips that most of us take for granted, can be the difference between getting support and services they need or going without."

He called for better planning systems that made sure necessary services were located where people actually live, so they can access shops, schools, healthcare and some places of work without the need for a car.

“And whilst offering greater and safer opportunities for people to choose to make the same journey by bike, it will offer an alternative to being dependent on a car for some,” Mr Lauder said.

Norlil Charlton, 45, is a member of Culbokie Action Group, which is campaigning for the reinstatement of local bus services to the Highland village. Stagecoach recently decided to axe commercial services through Culbokie after losing out on subsidies from Highland Council.

Ms Charlton, 45, says the move has isolated people with mobility issues, disabilities and those who don’t drive – especially younger and older members of the community.

Culbokie residents now have to walk two miles, to a crossroads on the A9, where they have to flag down a passing bus to Inverness.

“There are no pavements along the A9 and at night we will have to negotiate the double crossing over the dual carriageway and walk back into the village," Ms Charlton said.

“There is no shelter or lighting to protect us and we cannot be 100 per cent sure of when a bus will stop. It is impossible to get to Inverness before 10am or return home after 2.30pm. Should someone have to attend a clinic appointment at Raigmore Hospital for example, they would have to get someone to drive them or get a taxi and from personal experience this can amount to £25 each way.

“That puts a person on a low income with a choice whether to attend the appointment or do without in some way or other. That is not a position anyone should be put in.

“Culbokie is marketed as a commuter village but only if you have a car. Those of us who don’t drive shouldn’t be discriminated against, just because it is not commercially viable.”

Peter Kelly, Director of the Poverty Alliance welcomed the findings. He said: “Supporting real alternatives to reliance on cars would bring economic and health benefits across Scotland.

“Too many people living on low incomes have inadequate access to public transport, and other forms of transport sometimes seem out of reach. By providing better, more integrated transport solutions we can reduce the pressure of rising costs for families across Scotland.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "The Scottish Government continues to increase investment in sustainable transport, encouraging modal shift to active and public transport, rail and new technologies such as low carbon vehicles.

"We know that active travel, and in particular cycling, can help people to access employment opportunities by expanding access to low cost, low carbon transport options.

"We have invested over £217 million in active travel since the start of the 2011 spending review, including this year, and as announced in the Programme for Government, we have doubled the active travel budget from £40m to £80m a year from 2018-2019.

"This will allow us to continue to build an active nation, boosting investment in walking and cycling and putting active travel at the heart of our transport planning."