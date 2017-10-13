MORE than one million Scots are unable to make everyday trips the rest of the population take for granted because of poor public transport, campaigners have warned.

A lack of bus and rail links often leaves commuters isolated from essential services and the job market, sustainable transport charity Sustrans Scotland said.

Research by the charity suggests that said up to 20 per cent of communities are at risk of “transport poverty”.

Most of the areas affected involve in small towns or rural locations.

The study – centred on data exposing household income, car availability and access to public transport – showed those without a car in areas where of poor public transport links would face greater hurdles finding a job.

However, in 61 per cent of the worst affected areas, vital services could nevertheless be reached by bike within 10 minutes, or by walking for 30 minutes or less.

Sustrans Scotland’s national director, John Lauder, said: “For many of us, the way we get to the shops, or how we travel to the dentist is something we don’t have to worry about.

“However, for more than one million Scots, these every-day trips that most of us take for granted can be the difference between getting support and services or going without.”

He called for better planning that made sure services were located where people live, so they can access shops, schools, healthcare and workplaces without a car.

Norlil Charlton, 45, is a member of Culbokie Action Group, which is campaigning for the reinstatement of local bus services to the Highland village, near Dingwall. Stagecoach recently axed the service after losing out on subsidies from Highland Council.

Ms Charlton, 45, says the move has isolated people with mobility issues and those who don’t drive – especially young and elderly residents. Culbokie residents now have to walk two miles to flag down a passing bus to Inverness.

Ms Charlton said: “There is no shelter or lighting and we cannot be 100 per cent sure of when a bus will stop. It is impossible to get to Inverness before 10am or to return home after 2.30pm.

“Should someone have to attend a clinic appointment at Raigmore Hospital, for example, they would have to get someone to drive them or get a taxi and this can amount to £25 each way.”

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “Supporting real alternatives to reliance on cars would bring economic and health benefits across Scotland.

“By providing better, more integrated transport solutions we can reduce the pressure of rising costs for families across Scotland.”