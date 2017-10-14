An Amazon executive has been put on a leave of absence as the sexual assault scandal involving film producer Harvey Weinstein deepened.
Rose McGowan – one of the first women to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment – tweeted on Thursday: “HW raped me”.
The 44-year-old actress made a series of claims in several tweets to Amazon chief executive and founder Jeff Bezos.
She wrote: “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over and over I said it. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was the proof.”
The actress also claimed the studio had won a “dirty Oscar” and added: “I love @amazon but there is rot in Hollywood.”
Amazon said studio head Roy Price had been put on leave of absence “effective immediately” and said it was “reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co”.
Detectives from a child abuse and sexual offences unit will be looking into an alleged sexual assault in the London area in the 1980s linked to Weinstein.
Kate Beckinsale became the latest British celebrity to speak out by revealing an alleged encounter when she was a schoolgirl.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, which has denounced Weinstein over the claims, is to meet today to discuss any action to be taken.
Weinstein’s spokeswoman Sallie Hofmeister said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied.”
