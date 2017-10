OVERWEIGHT people can add about a year to their life for every stone they shed, according to Scottish research.

Scientists say that every extra kilogram (2.2lb) they carry cuts life expectancy by two months and means that if an obese person was to lose five stone, they could live about five years longer.

Obesity levels today are more than three times what they were in 1980, when only six per cent of men and eight per cent of women were obese.

