A 99-YEAR-OLD woman joined a gang of bikers and hopped on the back of a Harley Davidson tricycle to mark her impending birthday.

Thrill-seeking Helen Kennedy took part in a motorcycle cavalcade featuring a number of retro bikes.

She will celebrate her centenary on December 31, but was given the opportunity to ride as part of the 100-strong group.

Ms Kennedy said: “I’ve always really loved motorbikes. , so to get on the back of one was just a dream. I wasn’t really sure what to do, where to hold on to or where to put my hands, It was just so exciting.“I’ve never really done anything like that before and I had to thank all of the bikers afterwards for keeping me safe.”

Ms Kennedy, a resident at the Camilla House, Edinburgh, described the ride as a “dream”.

The convoy left from the seafront in South Queensferry, proceeded through the town, and over the new Queensferry Crossing.