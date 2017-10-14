A 99-YEAR-OLD woman joined a gang of bikers and hopped on the back of a Harley Davidson tricycle to mark her impending birthday.
Thrill-seeking Helen Kennedy took part in a motorcycle cavalcade featuring a number of retro bikes.
She will celebrate her centenary on December 31, but was given the opportunity to ride as part of the 100-strong group.
Loading article content
Ms Kennedy said: “I’ve always really loved motorbikes. , so to get on the back of one was just a dream. I wasn’t really sure what to do, where to hold on to or where to put my hands, It was just so exciting.“I’ve never really done anything like that before and I had to thank all of the bikers afterwards for keeping me safe.”
Ms Kennedy, a resident at the Camilla House, Edinburgh, described the ride as a “dream”.
The convoy left from the seafront in South Queensferry, proceeded through the town, and over the new Queensferry Crossing.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.