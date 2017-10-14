A LECTURERS’ union has criticised the new City of Glasgow College after advertising for a depute principal and chief operating officer on a salary of between £96,000 and £106,000.

The executive committee of the EIS-Further Education Lecturers’ Association has claimed high salaries for senior management in Scottish colleges are “demoralising” staff.

But a college spokesman said: “The college is looking to replace the depute principal who retired earlier this year and is seeking to recruit the brightest and best candidate to continue with its pioneering work.

“This is not a new position as the EIS knows full well and they are fooling no-one when they deliberately try to mislead in this way.”

The super college is a merger of three colleges and has a £228 million campus with capacity for 40,000 students.