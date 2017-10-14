A LECTURERS’ union has criticised the new City of Glasgow College after advertising for a depute principal and chief operating officer on a salary of between £96,000 and £106,000.
The executive committee of the EIS-Further Education Lecturers’ Association has claimed high salaries for senior management in Scottish colleges are “demoralising” staff.
But a college spokesman said: “The college is looking to replace the depute principal who retired earlier this year and is seeking to recruit the brightest and best candidate to continue with its pioneering work.
Loading article content
“This is not a new position as the EIS knows full well and they are fooling no-one when they deliberately try to mislead in this way.”
The super college is a merger of three colleges and has a £228 million campus with capacity for 40,000 students.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.