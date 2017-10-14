The Orkney Islands, Shetland and the Western Isles in northern Scotland have been identified as the best places in Britain to bring up children.
The annual children’s quality-of-life survey from Halifax said the Orkney Islands had held on to the crown since 2015, based on low primary school class size, high school spending per pupil, low population density and traffic levels.
Children in the Orkneys are also likely to be surrounded by adults in full-time employment and with high personal wellbeing.
The Shetland Islands came second, while Craven in North Yorkshire scooped third place.
Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “Measuring the best quality of life for children covers a range of factors including class size, spending per pupil and academic results. Children in the top-ranked places will often be surrounded by a greater proportion of adults in full-time employment who also consider themselves to be happy.”
