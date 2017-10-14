FASCINATING news from the Scottish Labour leadership. We hear put-upon millionaire Anas Sarwar is a fiend at fantasy football game Championship Manager. So addicted is the would-be FM, his staff have trouble tearing him away from his phone. So far he’s won 13 Premier League titles and seven UEFA Champions League cups in a row as boss of, er, Stoke City. However he won’t be rushing to replace Gordon Strachan any time soon - managing the national squad is the only job in Scotland worse than managing Labour.

PUT-DOWN of the SNP conference came from Mhairi Black, who made the career-ending error of overshadowing the First Minister with a full-throated cry for Indyref2. She recalled historian David Torrance, also of this parish, once called the BBC Scottish Six the Holy Grail of the independence movement. “And there we were thinking it was a better Scotland - but thanks to David we now know it’s an extra half-hour with Jackie Bird.”

NICOLA Sturgeon was on fine form at the conference media reception. “I was tempted to come along and re-enact the Prime Minister’s conference speech in full, dribbling and all,” she said, before thinking twice. “I’ve got it on good authority she was deeply unhappy that the Chancellor offered a throat sweet while she was coughing. She went absolutely menthol.”

