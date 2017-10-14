A SEXUAL predator who raped one woman and, three days later, tried to rape another may never been released from prison.
Raymond Dempster, 39, has been given a lifelong restriction order for the attacks in Glasgow in June.
Dempster will have to serve at least five years in prison before being eligible for release.
But a judge said he was “dangerous” and a “very significant risk” to women, and that he may never be freed.
Dempster has 110 previous convictions for crimes including breaching the conditions of the sex offenders register, dishonesty and violence.
The High Court in Glasgow heard how Dempster had been released early from a sentence for robbery and assault when he raped a vulnerable 42-year-old woman in the east end of Glasgow in June 2016.
He attacked her after she was locked out of her home and he helped her to get back into the property.
Days later he attacked a 19-year-old student in the city’s west end.
She was walking home along Kelvin Walkway in the early hours when she became aware that Dempster was following her. He grabbed her and forced her to the ground.
Judge Norman Ritchie, QC, praised the teenager’s bravery in fighting Dempster off.
He read a 90-page risk assessment report, which revealed Dempster was an “opportunistic sexual aggressor of women”.
The judge told him: “You are a dangerous violent criminal and represent a very significant risk to the public. Many hundreds of orders for lifelong restriction have been made, but very few will be released. For you, release may never happen.”
