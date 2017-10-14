UNINSURED motorists are to be targeted by police in a week-long crackdown next week.
Police Scotland is working with the Motor Insurers’ Bureau (MIB) from Monday to catch drivers without the valid documents.
More than 26,000 people are injured in the UK every year by uninsured drivers A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland is committed to keeping our roads safe to achieve the Scottish Government’s 2020 casualty reduction targets.
More than 145,000 vehicles were seized in the UK during 2016, a 20 per cent rise on the previous year.
Neil Drane, Head of Enforcement Services, at MIB said: “It’s clear that many people still don’t fully understand the insurance cover they have purchased.
“This can lead to them unwittingly driving without insurance.”
