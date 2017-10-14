A CELTIC jersey worn by Jimmy Johnstone in Sir Bobby Charlton’s testimonial match is expected to fetch up to £3000 at auction in the US.
The green-and-white hooped shirt with long sleeves was donned by Celtic’s greatest ever player, “Jinky” Johnstone, during the match at Old Trafford on September 18,1972.
The jersey,with “J J” written in blue ink on the tag stitched into the collar, is one of 28 Celtic tops to go under the hammer for an estimated £30,000 at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles and live online on November 3.
Loading article content
Also for sale are the shirt Kenny Dalglish wore in the 1977 Scottish Cup final victory over Rangers, valued at £2000-£3000, and Roy Aitken’s top from the Scottish League Cup final defeat to Rangers in 1978, which could fetch £2200.
Nancy Kapitanoff, Head of Sporting Memorabilia at Julien’s Auctions, said: “Celtic is one of the world’s truly iconic football clubs, with a huge and fanatically loyal fan base around the globe.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.