THE finalists of the 2017 Herald Fashion Awards have been decided and we can unveil the shortlist for Scotland’s only dedicated online fashion event.

With an outstanding number of entries received, judges were looking for the top online businesses and entrepreneurs in the world of fashion.

Finalists were selected across 10 categories, focusing on online business models, sustainability, as well as rewarding bloggers and marketing campaigns within the sector.

The judges commented on the outstanding quality of the entries and were overwhelmed with the display of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the finalists. The awards, which are supported by Bridge 2 Business, Of One Mind and Walker Slater, are an opportunity to showcase Scottish talent, as well as their commercial capabilities.

Brian McEwan, programme manager, Bridge 2 Business said: “Well done to all the shortlisted entries, as the quality of competition has remained very high this year. The judges will have had a tough task picking the winners, and the Bridge 2 Business team are really looking forward to finding out the results in a few weeks.”

Paul Walker, founder and lead designer of Walker Slater, said “Walker Slater wish all the finalists the best of luck in their categories. We know how much effort and hard work it takes to get to this stage, we look forward to meeting the finalists on 5th of November.”

Director Martin Scott at Of One Mind said: “We are thrilled to see the competition get to this stage. Everyone who has entered has shown just what makes this event so special and we congratulate the finalists for getting this far. Best of luck to everyone on the night”.

To vote for any of the people’s choice finalists, contact nina.holmes@newsquest.co.uk explaining in no more than 50 words why they should win.

