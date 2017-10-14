A man has been arrested following an alleged attempted murder in May.

Steven 'Bonzo' Daniel, 37, was allegedly attacked in Craighall Road, Port Dundas, Glasgow, on May 18 this year.

Police said that a 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, following an intelligence-led operation in the Glasgow area on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 34-year-old is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.