A Labour MSP wants to change the law in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire to ensure all new council and housing association properties have sprinklers fitted.
Labour's David Stewart said the move was a "common sense proposal that will save lives".
His plans for a Member's Bill at Holyrood follows the blaze in London in June which claimed around 80 lives.
Stewart will launch a consultation on the proposals.
The consultation will also consider if the legislation could be extended to cover the private housing sector.
Stewart said: "The tragic events of the Grenfell disaster have put fire safety to the forefront of many people's minds. There is a small gap in our legislation that I think can be filled by a common sense proposal that will save lives."
The proposals are backed by the Fire Brigades' Union (FBU).
FBU regional officer Denise Christie said: "The Grenfell Tower tragedy is the worse loss of life in a fire in peacetime Britain and we owe it to the victims, victims' families and residents of Grenfell to do everything we can to avoid any future tragedies."
Adding, "This fire safety Member's Bill is a step in the right direction and we hope every MSP gets behind it and support it."
A Scottish Government spokesperson said ministers were leading a "thorough and critical review of our regulations" on the safety of residents in high-rise flats.
