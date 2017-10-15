MORE than 10,000 children have been forced to wait longer than the 18-week target time for specialist mental health care, new figures have shown.

LibDem health spokesman Alex Cole-Hamilton hit out at the "atrocious waits" some young people have for treatment, saying these could be more than 600 days in some cases.

He said: "10,000 children have been failed already. Unless action is taken now thousands more young people suffering mental ill health will be failed in the years ahead."

