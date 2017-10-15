The Democratic Unionist Party has ruled out any immediate return of the powersharing Executive at Stormont.
In a blow to the British and Irish Governments' hopes that a deal to bring back Stormont is close, the DUP said yesterday "significant areas of difference" remained with Sinn Fein.
"Any notion that an agreement is imminent and that the Assembly will meet next week has no basis in fact given the present state of the talks," the party said in a statement.
The Stormont Government collapsed in January following the resignation of the late Martin McGuinness as Deputy First Minister in a row over the DUP's handling of a botched renewable heat energy scheme.
Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams said he agreed with the DUP that there were unresolved issues.
Speaking in Dublin, he added: "The reasons they haven't been resolved is because the DUP has to get itself into a psychological space which so far it has resisted and that is the rights which people will have everywhere in these islands, that they can also have in the North."
