IMMEDIATE action is needed to tackle plastic pollution in the world's seas, Sir David Attenborough has said ahead of a major new TV wildlife series.

Speaking as details of the BBC's Blue Planet II were unveiled, he said "every one of us" has a responsibility for the oceans and singled out rising sea temperatures and plastics as the most urgent issues.

Filming the series revealed "tragedies" caused by plastics in the ocean, such as an albatross feeding its young with plastic rubbish instead of squid, the veteran broadcaster warned.

Loading article content

Attenborough, who presents Blue Planet II, said he did not know what could be done about rising sea temperatures in the next decade.

"But we could actually do something about plastic right now. And I just wish we would," he said.

:: Blue Planet II begins at 8pm on Sunday October 29 on BBC One.