An army Shetland Pony which made the news after trying to eat the Queen's posy has earned a promotion.
The Royal Regiment of Scotland's mascot, Lance Corporal Cruachan 4th, can now add another stripe to his ceremonial uniform after being promoted to corporal.
Cruachan, aged nine, is based at Edinburgh's Redford Barracks and has been the official mascot of the regiment since his current stablemate and companion, Cruachan 3rd, retired in September 2012 after more than 20 years in the role.
This summer, Cruachan made headlines all over the world when he was caught on camera attempting to eat the Queen's posy of flowers at an official visit to Stirling Castle. It followed an incident last year when, being featured in a BBC documentary entitled The Day I Met The Queen to commemorate her 90th birthday, he ate presenter Carol Kirkwood's glove.
