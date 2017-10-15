Economy Secretary Keith Brown will visit Ottawa, Toronto, New Jersey and New York next week to promote Scotland to the North American business community, and strengthen diplomatic ties with both countries.
The visit will focus on promoting trade and investment between Scotland and North America, boosting tourism, promoting Scottish innovation and entrepreneurship and showcasing the food and drink sector.
Canada is one of Scotland’s top inward investors, with approximately 3,600 people in Scotland employed by Canadian owned businesses. The USA is Scotland’s second largest export partner – worth £4.56 billion a year, making up 15.9 per cent of all international exports.
Brown said: “Over the centuries Scotland has provided Canada and the USA with many of its greatest citizens, including politicians, engineers, industrialists, entrepreneurs and administrators – creating a lasting bond between our countries. With two of the largest and most advanced economies in the world in North America, the Scottish Government is keen to explore new opportunities there, and build on existing connections.
“Given the UK’s decision to leave the single market, the importance of strengthening those ties has taken on greater significance. I plan to reassure US and Canadian investors that Scotland remains open for business, and is a welcoming country with an international outlook.
“I’m looking forward to taking the opportunity to build on the existing links between our countries and promoting Scotland as a country to visit, live, study and invest in.”
The visit will also be an opportunity to engage with Canadian parliamentarians and government representatives at a Scottish Government reception to mark the 150th anniversary of Canadian Confederation – considered the birth of modern-day Canada.
In his capacity as representative for Scottish Veterans, Brown will also meet with Canadian counterparts to discuss opportunities for both countries to work together on veteran-related issues.
