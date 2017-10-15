HOME Secretary Amber Rudd is “appalled” that some of her Eurosceptic colleagues want Chancellor Philip Hammond to be sacked, a former minister has suggested.
In another sign of Tory infighting over Brexit, former education secretary Nicky Morgan suggested Ms Rudd was angry that Tory MPs were briefing against Mr Hammond for not being sufficiently aggressive about leaving the EU.
Ms Hammond has been the subject of growing criticism after saying last week he was not ready to commit funds to prepare for a “no deal” Brexit.
Former Tory Chancellor Lord Lawson said it was “very close to sabotage”, given the threat of no deal is part of the UK’s negotiating strategy with Brussels over Brexit.
Theresa May later said she would commit £250m to no deal planning.
On ITV’s Peston on Sunday, Ms Morgan, an ardent Remainer like Ms Rudd, said those briefing Mr Hammond should be sacked were “incredibly self-indulgent”.
She then appeared to suggest Ms Rudd felt likewise by saying: “I have been contacted.. by a very senior cabinet minister who is appalled at what she is reading in the newspapers this morning.”
The use of "she" and "very senior" pointed to Ms Rudd.
Asked on the BBC whether Mr Hammond should be sacked, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “In a month’s time the chancellor is going to deliver a very important budget for this country and I’m working with him and we are all behind him in delivering that.”
It was reported the Chancellor is planning a “revolutionary” budget on November 22, asking colleagues for ideas on student loans, easing austerity and house building.
The aim is to blunt attacks from Jeremy Corbyn, prop up Mrs May, and secure his own job by putting the memory of the flip-flop over National Insurance in his last budget behind him.
