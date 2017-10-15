A man has been attacked with a machete outside his home in a gangland attack.
The incident happened on Tallant Terrace in Drumchapel on Friday, October 13.
A 32-year-old suffered serious injuries to his arm and leg following the assault.
Loading article content
It is understood that the man released himself from hospital the following day after ignoring advice from medical professionals.
A 57-year-old woman also suffered injuries to her arm, which were not believed to to be serious.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Friday, police received a report a man had been injured following a serious assault outside his house in Tallant Terrace, Drumchapel.
"The man attempted to make his way back into his house but the attacker followed him.
"As a result of the incident, the 32-year-old man sustained lacerations to his arm and leg.
"A 57-year-old woman was also injured in the incident, sustaining an arm injury.
"Both were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the 57-year-old woman was later released.
"Enquiries carried out so far have revealed that this appears to have been a targeted attack and enquiries are ongoing."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.