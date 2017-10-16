The Royal National Mòd is underway as Scotland’s biggest Gaelic cultural festival arrived in Lochaber for the first time in a decade.
Thousands of visitors and competitors will make their way from across Scotland, the UK, and even the US to Lochaber for the annual festivities.
The event opened with a torchlight procession through the streets of Fort William ahead of the official opening, with hundreds in attendance.
Allan Campbell, the new President of An Comunn Gàidhealach, in his inaugural address called for the Royal National Mòd to be acknowledged as a Scottish cultural treasure.
The main competitions kicked off with young Gaels vying for medals in fiddle, piano, accordion, melodeon and bagpipes.
The results:
PIPING
B360 Piobaireachhd (James R. Johnston Memorial Trophy)
1 Charles Macdonald, Inbhir Nis.
2 Sandy Cameron, Glaschu.
B361 March, Strathspey and Reel (John T. MacRae Cup)
1 Sandy Cameron, Glaschu.
2 Jonathan Greenlees, Glaschu.
3 Angus MacColl, Benderloch.
B362 Hornpipe and Jig (Argyllshire Gathering Quaich)
1 Angus MacColl, Benderloch.
2 Charles Macdonald, Inbhir Nis.
3 Sandy Cameron, Glaschu.
C131 Jig (under 19) (Col. Murdoch MacTaggart, Bowmore, Memorial Trophy)
1 Finlay Cameron, Acadamaidh Dholar.
2 Bobby Allen, Sgoil Chryston.
3 (equal) Jamie Niall Campbell, Sgoil Ghràmar Dhùn Omhain, and Finlay Cameron, Acadamaidh Dholar.
C132 Piobaireachhd (under 19)(W.G.G. Wilson Trophy)
1 Finlay Cameron, Acadamaidh Dholar.
2 Calum Craib, Beinn na Faoghla.
3 Gregor Macdonald, Àrd-sgoil an Òbain.
C108 March (under 15) (Roderick Munro Quaich)
1 Ross Conner, Sgoil Ghràmar Ceann Loch Chille Chiarain.
2 Gregor Macdonald, Àrd-sgoil an Òbain.
3 Bobby Allen, Sgoil Chryston.
C109 Strathspey and Reel (under 15) (Lighting Electrical Cup)
1 Bobby Allen, Sgoil Chryston.
2 Ross Conner, Sgoil Ghràmar Ceann Loch Chille Chiarain.
3 Gregor Macdonald, Àrd-sgoil an Òbain.
C86 March (under 13) (Roderick Ross Memorial Trophy)
1 Curran Stainthorpe, Colaiste an Naomh Eòsaph.
2 Dugald MacKechnie, Acadamaidh Dholar.
3 Declan Malloy, Àrd-sgoil Phort Rìgh.
C85 Chanter, March (under 13)
1 Grace Kelman, Inbhir Nis.
2 Hector Finlayson, An Caol.
3 Mairi MacDonald, Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath.
C85A Chanter, Gaelic Air (under 13)
1 Hector Finlayson, An Caol.
2 Grace Kelman, Inbhir Nis.
3 Heather Ross, Bun-sgoil Inbhir Pheofharain.
SOLO FIDDLE
B340 (Open) (Sutherland Cup)
1 Brandon Vance, Seattle, USA.
C118 (13-18) (Robert MacCallum Memorial Trophy)
1 Claire Frances NicNìll, Àrd-sgoil Loch Abar.
2 Lachlan Murdo Kennedy, Sgoil Chiùil Naomh Màiri.
3 Jess Muir, Àrd-sgoil Greenfaulds.
C83 (under 13)
1 Meredith Kiemer, Sgoil Chiùil an Naoimh Màiri.
2 Ruaraidh Drennan, Bun-sgoil Inbhir Pheopharain.
3 Ronan Slorach, Àrd-sgoil Sheumais Ghilleasbuig.
FIDDLE GROUPS
C176 (under 19)
1 Sgoil Chiùil Loch Abar.
ACCORDION
B370 March, Strathspey and Reel
1 Graham Maclennan, Steòrnabhagh.
2 Andrew Macdonald, An t-Òban.
C178 (under 19) (Smith Mearns Trophy)
1 Kyle Gordon Rowan, Àrd-sgoil Firrhill.
2 Ciorstaidh Chaimbeul, Sgoil Chiùil Naomh Màiri.
3 Archie MacKechnie, Acadamaidh Dholar.
B372 Gaelic Watz (Skipinnish Shield)
1 Andrew Macdonald, An t-Òban.
2 Graham Maclennan, Steòrnabhagh.
3 Michael Lennon, Dùn Èideann.
C178A Traditional (under 19)
1 Archie MacKechnie, Acadamaidh Dholar.
2 Ciorstaidh Chaimbeul, Sgoil Chiùil Naomh Màiri.
3 Kyle Gordon Rowan, Àrd-sgoil Firrhill.
C84 (under 13) (Daniel G.R. Burt Memorial Trophy)
1 Cameron MacIsaac, Àrd-sgoil Loch Abar.
2 Anndra Uisdean Cuimeanach, Bun-sgoil Gheàrrloch.
3 Kieran MacCormick, Sgoil Lionacleit.
PIANO
C81 (under 13) (Jenny M.B. Currie Kilt Pin)
1 Tom Davis, Sgoil Shiaboist.
2 Emily Armstrong, Bun-sgoil Thiriodh.
3 Amy Darroch, Sgoil Ghàidhlig Ghlaschu.
