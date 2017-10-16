THE secretary of Anas Sarwar’s local Labour branch has quit after raising concerns about an influx of new members signing up to vote in the Scottish leadership contest.

In the latest twist in one of the messiest political brawls in years, John Cork resigned just hours after it was revealed he had asked Scottish Labour HQ to probe apparent irregularities at Glasgow Southside Constituency Labour party .

The Sunday Herald reported Mr Cork, a supporter of Mr Sarwar’s left-wing rival Richard Leonard, raised concerns last week after hundreds of new members joined the CLP.

