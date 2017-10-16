IT was a mild autumnal day that showed Scotland’s famed colours in all their glory.
Warm air blown in from the Azores saw temperatures rise above 20°C across much of the UK yesterday as the country enjoyed a spell of balmy October weather.
But behind the warm winds are the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia which is expected to hit parts of Scotland tonight.
The Met Office has issued a yellow “be aware” warning for areas in southern and central Scotland and much of northern England and Wales.
Very strong winds could extend to southern and central parts of Scotland tonight and heavy rain is also possible in parts of the west.
Stormy weather is also forecast for tomorrow, with potential gusts of 70mph across the central belt of Scotland.
Ophelia, which is on its way from the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean, is forecast to gradually weaken but maintain hurricane force winds until it reaches Ireland.
The Met Office issued Northern Ireland with an amber “potential danger to life” warning. It said areas covered by yellow warnings could see road, rail, air and ferry services affected, with longer journeys times and cancellations possible.
It comes 30 years to the day after a huge storm laid waste to the south of England and came after BBC weatherman Michael Fish had told viewers not to worry as there was not a hurricane on the way.
The storm caused £2 billion worth of damage and left 22 people dead.
