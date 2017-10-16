THE number of staff quitting the NHS in Scotland soared at the height of uncertainty over the future of the Union, it has been revealed. Meanwhile, the number of people joining the service dipped around the time of the Brexit vote.

The figures, which show a continual rise in the number of people leaving the health service in Scotland between 2012 and 2017, are revealed in a BBC investigation into the impact of Brexit on EU nationals working within the NHS.

It shows that EU nationals are leaving the NHS in England in higher numbers since Brexit than before it. At the same time there has been a fall in the number of EU citizens opting to join the service. The future of EU citizens in a post-Brexit landscape has been a key issue for the NHS, with concerns that even if residency status is confirmed there will be problems retaining staff and attracting recruits from EU countries.

