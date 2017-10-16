Irish stand-up comedian and actor Sean Hughes has died aged 51, his management has confirmed.
Hughes's final tweet was shared on Sunday October 8, in which he said he was "in hospital".
Jason Manford led the tributes to Hughes on Twitter following the news of his death.
"Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes," Manford wrote.
"A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP."
Stand-up comic Al Murray wrote: "Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes."
Comedian Richard Herring said: "Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is."
Hughes was best known for being a panellist on long-running BBC Two panel show Never Mind The Buzzcocks and for starring in his own sitcom Sean's Show in the early 1990s.
He also appeared on TV programmes including Coronation Street and The Last Detective.
He was the youngest winner of the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
