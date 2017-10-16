THE owners of Scotland’s largest theme park where 10 people were injured in a rollercoaster crash received a £1.4 million insurance payout for having to close following the incident.

The accident happened at M&D’s in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, in June 2016 after cars on the 'Tsunami' ride flew off the rails and crashed into the ground.

The firm received the payment to compensate them for losses they suffered as result of the incident after a successful claim was made for ‘business interruption’.

Prosecutors are considering whether to bring charges against the company after receiving a report from the Health and Safety Executive last month into the crash.