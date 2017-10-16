Police have named a 12-year-old boy who died after being crushed by a large wooden pole in Dumfries and Galloway.

Emergency crews were called to Glenaylmer Road, Kirkconnel at around 4.40pm on Sunday following reports of a trapped child.

Despite the efforts of paramedics and emergency services the boy died at the scene.

Loading article content

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are now able to name the boy as 12-year-old Keiran Esquierdo from Gillenburn Road in the village.

Detective Inspector Bryan Lee added: "Investigations are continuing into this tragedy and the procurator fiscal has been informed."