Greyfriars Bobby has been named the Scottish capital’s most-loved object after a public vote set up by heritage watchdogs.

The cherished statue has taken the top spot in Edinburgh’s 101 Objects after hundreds of votes from the public declared him favourite.

Sitting on Edinburgh’s George IV Bridge since 1873, the sculpture was created in honour of a loyal Skye Terrier named Bobby who allegedly visited the grave of his master for 14 years, a policeman named John Gray who was buried in Greyfriars Kirkyard.

Greyfriars Bobby is the final addition to the existing trail of historical objects found across the city.

However, visitors are encouraged not to rub Greyfriars Bobby's nose as it was recently revealed that the tradition is burnishing the metal on his muzzle.

Nicholas Hotham, Head of External Relations at Edinburgh World Heritage, said: "When creating our Edinburgh’s 101 Objects experience we knew we wanted to give the public an opportunity to have their say in what the final object should be.

"Greyfriars Bobby holds a special place in so many people’s hearts and this nomination proves just how significant this little dog, and his story, really are to the city.

“Now we have our final object in place the trail is complete and visitors can get out and discover everything from miniature coffins originally found on Arthur’s Seat to a signed screenplay from one of Scotland’s biggest movies, Trainspotting, to the first blended Scotch Whisky created back in the 1800s.

Greyfriars Bobby fits perfectly into this diverse and intriguing walking trail through Edinburgh’s past and we’re confident our visitors will leave with another fascinating story to tell.”

Greyfriars Bobby beat the Heart of Midlothian mosaic and Dolly the cloned Sheep.

To mark the occasion, members of the Skye Terrier Club from across the UK, gathered in front of the landmark.

For more information on Edinburgh’s 101 Objects or to plan your own walking trail through the attraction visit www.edinburgh.org/101.