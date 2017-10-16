A CONSERVATIVE MSP hired his own IT firm to design his website and claimed the costs back on parliamentary expenses.

Finlay Carson claimed £1,200 in March for web design work carried out by CMS Broadband.

The MSP for Galloway and West Dumfries is listed as a director and shareholder of the firm alongside his brother John Carson.

Holyrood's expenses rules state that "a member shall ensure that any claim is submitted solely in respect of the performance of parliamentary duties and is not submitted in order to gain financial or other benefit for the member or any other person".

A Scottish Conservative spokesman said: "If there is a breach of the rules, we will of course comply with whatever the parliamentary authorities advise and pay back any costs."

A Scottish Parliament spokeswoman said: "When claiming under the members' expenses scheme, members are expected to act in accordance with the principles and rules of the scheme."