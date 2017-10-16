AN online campaign has been launched to save a museum that holds Scotland's oldest banknote and has one million pounds on display.

Lloyds Bank is shutting the Museum on the Mound, at the historic old Bank of Scotland head office in Edinburgh

The museum is visited by more than 50,000 people a year and was opened 11 years ago by author Ian Rankin.

It is due to close at the end of December.

However, campaigners have launched petition on 38 degrees which has 175 signatures so far to save it.

Malachi Malagrowther, who was named as creating the petition, wrote: "The Museum on the Mound is closing at the end of 2017.

"There has long been some form of museum in the Bank of Scotland building on the Mound, now the Scottish HQ of Lloyds, but until 2006 entry was by appointment only and the displays were limited to one room.

"The museum has had hundreds of schools groups for educational visits."

Alex Staniforth, a Green councillor on the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “It would be a real shame to lose the museum, which is a valuable educational resource for local schools as well as a visitor attraction."