AN online campaign has been launched to save a museum that holds Scotland's oldest banknote and has one million pounds on display.
Lloyds Bank is shutting the Museum on the Mound, at the historic old Bank of Scotland head office in Edinburgh
The museum is visited by more than 50,000 people a year and was opened 11 years ago by author Ian Rankin.
Loading article content
It is due to close at the end of December.
However, campaigners have launched petition on 38 degrees which has 175 signatures so far to save it.
Malachi Malagrowther, who was named as creating the petition, wrote: "The Museum on the Mound is closing at the end of 2017.
"There has long been some form of museum in the Bank of Scotland building on the Mound, now the Scottish HQ of Lloyds, but until 2006 entry was by appointment only and the displays were limited to one room.
"The museum has had hundreds of schools groups for educational visits."
Alex Staniforth, a Green councillor on the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “It would be a real shame to lose the museum, which is a valuable educational resource for local schools as well as a visitor attraction."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.