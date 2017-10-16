A SCHOOLBOY crushed to death by a heavy wooden pole was described as "a motivated student who loved animals and nature" as tributes were paid in the hours after the tragedy.

Keiran Esquierdo, 12, died at the scene of the accident in Glenaylmer Road, Kelloholm, near Sanquhar, around 4pm on Sunday.

It is understood he was with friends when the accident happened in the close-knit rural community.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Sunday afternoon but he died at the scene.

A heavy wooden pole at the site was behind the cordon.

Tom Snow, headteacher at Sanquhar Academy, said: "Our thoughts are with Keiran's family and friends at this very sad and distressing time.

"In his few months at Sanquhar Academy, Keiran had shown himself to be a bright, hardworking and motivated student who loved animals and nature.

"He was highly thought of by his teachers and fellow pupils.

"Keiran's loss will be acutely felt across both the school community and the wider community of Upper Nithsdale.”

Malcolm McGregor, headteacher at Kelloholm Primary School, said: "We are deeply shocked and greatly saddened to hear of the tragic death of our former pupil Keiran.

"He was a considerate and gentle boy who was a popular member of our school community.

"He'll be sorely missed by his friends. Our thoughts are with his family and all at Kelloholm Primary School offer our heartfelt condolences.”

Inspector Rory Caldow said: "You can appreciate this has really been a tragedy.

"The kids raised the alarm at a nearby neighbours and they were really, really upset by what had happened.

"It's devastating to the family and to the community as a whole.

"The kids are off the school at the moment and I'm sure the victim will be well known to everyone in this small community town of Kelloholm."

MP David Mundell also paid tribute, saying: "This was a very tragic incident and my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the 12 year old who has sadly died.

"This will be a huge shock to the community of Kelloholm which is very tight knit and I am sure that everyone will be doing their utmost to support each other.

"Obviously the circumstances behind this tragedy are still being fully investigated and that will emerge in due course."

Officers confirmed that he was severely injured by the telephone style pole and later died at the scene of the accident.

Devastated neighbours also paid tribute on social media with one posting: “Poor wean, thoughts are with the family! Rip wee man”

Flowers were left at the scene, with the message inside reading: "Fly high Keiran. Miss u so much."

Police officially named the schoolboy yesterday and said emergency crews were called to Glenaylmer Road, Kirkconnel at around 4.40pm on Sunday following reports of a trapped child.

The spokesman said that "despite the efforts of paramedics and emergency services the boy died at the scene".

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "We are now able to name the boy as 12-year-old Keiran Esquierdo from Gillenburn Road in the village."

Detective Inspector Bryan Lee added: "Investigations are continuing into this tragedy and the procurator fiscal has been informed."