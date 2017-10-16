Scotland is bracing itself for more bad weather the Storm Ophelia, which has already claimed three lives, sweeps across the country.
Weather warnings greeted drivers in Central, Tayside and Fife, Strathclyde, south west Scotland and Lothian and Borders as the remnants of the hurricane brought high winds and heavy rain to those areas.
The yellow warnings mean commuters should plan for more possible travel delays and disruption ahead of the storm which killed three inn Ireland.
Scotland experienced widespread disruption with flights and ferries cancelled as the storm brought gusts of up to 80mph.
Both Glasgow and Edinburgh airports advised customers to check with their airline before going to the airport.
Flybe cancelled 170 flights including all those to and from Scotland.
In Dumfries and Galloway a number of towns and villages are reported to be without power.
At Castle Douglas the roof of the Scout Hall was blown off at Blackpark and landed on top of a nearby church.
A Met Office spokesman said the strongest winds could last into the morning’s busy travel period across the Central Belt.
