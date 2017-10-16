A man has died and two others have been injured in a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station.
Police were called at 7.37pm on Monday to reports of an incident outside the Underground station, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.
Stabbing(s) at Parsons Green, next to the tube – a lot of police around, they’ve closed our road, searching for possible weapons pic.twitter.com/SnAEIdV9ZF
— Cyrus Dailami (@CyrusDailami) October 16, 2017
One man died at the scene and two others have been taken to hospital, London Ambulance Service (LAS) said.
The stabbing is not terror-related and no arrests have been made, Scotland Yard said.
An LAS spokeswoman said it received a call at 7.38pm to an incident near the station.
Another incident in Parsons Green. Lots of police. Apparently trying to land a helicopter on the Green ???? pic.twitter.com/fMO0eareQ1
— Holly Eddleston (@hollyeddleston) October 16, 2017
She said: “We sent two ambulance crews, a first responder in a car and an incident response officer to the scene. A team from London’s Air Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene by car.
“We treated three patients at the scene. We have taken two patients to hospital as a priority. Sadly one patient died at the scene.”
Parsons Green Lane and the station have been closed by police and cordons are in place.
